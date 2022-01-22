Where is the Bengals-Titans Divisional round game?

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans will face off in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Cincinnati, coming off of its first postseason win in more than 30 years. will now look to take down the Titans, who are reigning as the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008.

The Titans opened the 2021 regular season with a home loss but won seven of their next eight there. The Bengals last visited Nashville in 2017; the Titans won that game, 27-20. Tennessee is just 4-3 at home versus Cincinnati since Nissan Stadium opened in 1999. The weather shouldn’t be much of a factor Saturday. The kickoff temperature should be in the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies. The winds will be blowing at about 8 mph.

Where is the Bengals vs. Titans Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play