Breaking down NFL weather for 49ers vs. Packers, and what it means for fantasy and betting in the Divisional round

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are set to meet in the divisional round on Saturday with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. The 49ers are coming off a Wild Card round victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday while the Packers got to enjoy a bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Here’s a look at what the forecast in Green Bay, WI, could mean for the 49ers-Packers divisional round matchup.

49ers vs. Packers weather updates from Green Bay

It’s late January in Green Bay, so we aren’t expecting south Florida weather and we would be correct. The high for Saturday in Green Bay is 21 degrees, but this game is in the evening, so the temperatures will be heading down toward a low of 1 degree at night. So we’ll have temperatures between those two, with winds around 6-10 mph and no precipitation.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have shown they can win in cold weather. The 49ers might not be as used to it, but they are a physical team that shouldn’t have much trouble once they get into the game.