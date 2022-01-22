 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down NFL weather for Bengals vs. Titans, and what it means for fantasy and betting in the Divisional round

The weather report can impact fantasy football and betting. We break down the important information you need to prepare for Bengals vs. Titans in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
&nbsp;Exterior view of Nissan Stadium, home to the Tennessee Titans before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 34-3. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round on Saturday. The Titans are 3.5 point favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll take a look at the weather forecast to see if it might have any impact on the game.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Check back before kickoff for updates on these weather situations.

Bengals vs. Titans weather updates from Nashville

Good news in Nashville, as the weather looks about as perfect as it could be. A cold front went through recently, so it will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s. There will be sunny skies and light winds around 5 mph.

What it means for fantasy football, betting

The Titans are at their best offensively when they can establish the ground game while efficiently hitting big plays through the air game, while the Bengals rely on the pass even more. The lack of wind and rain should keep the passing game for both teams from being hindered.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Bengals vs. Titans in AFC Divisional round

View all 24 stories

More From DraftKings Nation