What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Divisional round matchup

On Sunday night we have a rematch of last season’s AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on CBS and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Bills have been one of the more consistent teams in the NFL this season and were really just one play away from earning the top seed in the AFC. Still, the Buffalo offense is running like a freight train, which was evident in its 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round.

Kansas City lost to Buffalo early in the season, but they’ve been hot to close it out. The Chiefs have won 10 of their last 11 games and earned a massive 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Here’s some info on how to tune into the game on Sunday night.

Bills vs. Chiefs Divisional round matchup

Game date: Sunday, January 23rd

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points as of Wednesday afternoon and the point total is set at 54.5. Buffalo is hanging on the moneyline at +105 while Kansas City is going for -125.