What channel is Rams vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Divisional round matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams will play for a spot in the conference title game on Sunday, January 23rd. The game will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and can be seen on NBC.

Tampa Bay had a 13-4 record in the regular season, and they handled the Philadelphia Eagles with ease last weekend. The Buccaneers scored the game’s first 31 points and advanced with a 31-15 victory. Tampa Bay is 8-1 in home games this season as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.

Los Angeles went 12-5 during the regular season and didn’t have any issues against the Arizona Cardinals during Wild Card weekend. The Rams went up 28-0 in the third quarter and finished with a 34-11 victory. Los Angeles has a 7-2 record in road games this season.

Rams vs. Bucs Divisional round matchup

Game date: Sunday, January 23rd

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, Peacock

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making the Rams +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5.