What channel is Rams vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Divisional round matchup

The Rams and Bucs face off in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams will play for a spot in the conference title game on Sunday, January 23rd. The game will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and can be seen on NBC.

Tampa Bay had a 13-4 record in the regular season, and they handled the Philadelphia Eagles with ease last weekend. The Buccaneers scored the game’s first 31 points and advanced with a 31-15 victory. Tampa Bay is 8-1 in home games this season as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.

Los Angeles went 12-5 during the regular season and didn’t have any issues against the Arizona Cardinals during Wild Card weekend. The Rams went up 28-0 in the third quarter and finished with a 34-11 victory. Los Angeles has a 7-2 record in road games this season.

Rams vs. Bucs Divisional round matchup

Game date: Sunday, January 23rd
Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC, Peacock

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making the Rams +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5.

