Where is the Rams-Bucs Divisional round game?

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon in a divisional round matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

The Buccaneers have an 8-1 home record this season, while the Rams are 7-2 on the road. Tampa Bay has a 11-9 playoff record in franchise history, and the Rams have a 23-27 franchise record in the postseason. Weather does not appear to be a major issue with the temperature around 60 degrees, but wind is expected to be blowing 10-15 miles per hour.

Where is the Rams vs. Bucs Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, January 23rd

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock, Peacock App