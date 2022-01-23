 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Where is the Rams-Bucs Divisional round game?

We take a look at where the Rams and Bucs will face off in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By Erik Buchinger
The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon in a divisional round matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

The Buccaneers have an 8-1 home record this season, while the Rams are 7-2 on the road. Tampa Bay has a 11-9 playoff record in franchise history, and the Rams have a 23-27 franchise record in the postseason. Weather does not appear to be a major issue with the temperature around 60 degrees, but wind is expected to be blowing 10-15 miles per hour.

Date: Sunday, January 23rd
Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock, Peacock App

