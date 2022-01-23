The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. This game is a rematch from Week 5 that saw the Bills beat the Chiefs, 38-20 in Kansas City. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 23rd and the game will air on CBS.

The Bills beat the New England Patriots in the first round while the Chiefs took down the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-time, the Bills are 25-22-1 against the Chiefs. The weather for Arrowhead Stadium looks like it will be in the 20s by the time the game kicks off, but it should be fairly clear.

Where is the Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, January 23rd

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play