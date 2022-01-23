Breaking down NFL weather for Bills vs. Chiefs, and what it means for fantasy and betting in the Divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet for the second time this season and for the second straight season they’ll meet in the playoffs. The Bills got over the hump by beating the Chiefs early in the season, but things have changed for both teams as they are playing extremely well coming into this matchup. We’ll take a look at the weather to see if it might hinder their top passing attacks.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Check back before kickoff for updates on these weather situations.

Bills vs. Chiefs weather updates from Kansas City

Kansas City will be chilly on Sunday night, but nothing out of the norm, as temperatures will hover around freezing. The good news is that the gusty winds that hit Saturday night and into Sunday should be calming by game time. It will be worth watching, but they should be around 10 mph for the game. And last, but not least, there is no precipitation in the forecast.

What it means for fantasy football, betting

There shouldn’t be any trouble from the weather in this one.