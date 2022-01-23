Breaking down NFL weather for Rams vs. Bucs, and what it means for fantasy and betting in the Divisional round

The Los Angeles Rams visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers are playing their second straight home game of this postseason after knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles with ease during Wild Card weekend. Meanwhile, the Rams crushed the Arizona Cardinals in their playoff game.

This matchup will take place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and weather does not appear to be a major issue for Sunday afternoon’s game.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Check back before kickoff for updates on these weather situations.

Rams vs. Bucs weather updates from Tampa Bay

Sunday afternoon in Tampa will feature a high of 60 degrees with a slight wind from 6-10 miles per hour. There is just a 6% chance of precipitation.

What it means for fantasy football, betting

There is no reason for weather to have any impact on your wagers or fantasy football decisions on Sunday. There is not expected to be any sort of precipitation, and the wind is likely not enough to make much of a difference in the offensive game plan or the kicking game. This is good news for the Buccaneers especially because no team in the NFL puts the ball in the air on a higher percentage of snaps than them. Tampa Bay has thrown the ball on 65.7% of their plays this season.