Aaron Rodgers tweets: Best tweets about Packers loss, vaccine status, and more

In yet another disappointing playoff performance for the Green Bay Packers, the No. 1 seed in the 2022 NFC Playoffs lost 13-10 at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

And when you’ve had the kind of season Aaron Rodgers has had off the field, even this week the subject of an off-field interview for ESPN.com that was widely criticized, there will be more than a few people rooting for your on-field failure. And most of these folks looking for Rodgers to get stuck in the arm, not in the pocket.

So falling out of the playoffs again at home as a favored team is becoming a pattern in Green Bay, and for the likely MVP of the league this season, probably not something he’s ready to laugh about yet. But that won’t stop Twitter from doing its best to try and make everyone else guffaw.

Here are some of the funniest tweets and memes directed at Aaron Rodgers after last night’s debacle.

Boy you hate to see Rodgers not even get a shot — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) January 23, 2022

Damn, Aaron Rodgers really did get canceled by some Libs in California.



Hate to see it — The Daily Stampede (@StampedeSBN) January 23, 2022

Congratulations to Jimmy Garoppolo on replacing Dr Fauci as Aaron Rodgers’ least favorite Italian — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) January 23, 2022

We all thought Aaron Rodgers had a shot, which has happened before — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 23, 2022

aaron rodgers should've done more of his own research on the 49ers defense — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 23, 2022

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

Never gets old.

Stats don't lie.

Aaron Rodgers has as many NFC Title Game wins as this man, Rex Grossman:#SFvsGB #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/1mIK2svZcH — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) January 23, 2022