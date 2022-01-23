 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Rodgers tweets: Best tweets about Packers loss, vaccine status, and more

The Packers quarterback has made himself a target all year off the field. And the bullseye was never bigger than on Sunday.

By Collin Sherwin
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In yet another disappointing playoff performance for the Green Bay Packers, the No. 1 seed in the 2022 NFC Playoffs lost 13-10 at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

And when you’ve had the kind of season Aaron Rodgers has had off the field, even this week the subject of an off-field interview for ESPN.com that was widely criticized, there will be more than a few people rooting for your on-field failure. And most of these folks looking for Rodgers to get stuck in the arm, not in the pocket.

So falling out of the playoffs again at home as a favored team is becoming a pattern in Green Bay, and for the likely MVP of the league this season, probably not something he’s ready to laugh about yet. But that won’t stop Twitter from doing its best to try and make everyone else guffaw.

Here are some of the funniest tweets and memes directed at Aaron Rodgers after last night’s debacle.

