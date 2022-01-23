Tom Brady retirement rumors: Bucs QB status is uncertain for 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round. With a win, Tom Brady would make his second trip to the NFC Championship Game in as many seasons in the conference. He’s playing great football, with some arguing it might be the best of his career.

There’s also a chance it could very well be the last of it. ESPN reported Sunday morning that the Bucs and Brady are not quite sure about his status for the 2022 season and beyond. The reported noted that, “Brady [] plans to take time after the season ends — a month or longer — to assess how he feels physically and mentally while also gauging his family’s desires.”

In spite of the way it’s reported, this shouldn’t be considered a shocking development. A 44-year old football player wanting to assess how he feels after a full football season is something you can expect. Odds seems decent he returns, and if I was a betting man, I’d probably bet on him coming back. But it’s not a sure thing.