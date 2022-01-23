Sean Payton rumors: Saints HC has not committed to 2022 season, might do mini-retirement

The New Orleans Saints just missed out on the playoffs this season and head coach Sean Payton has not committed to coaching in 2022, according to Ian Rapoport.

Payton has three years left on his contract and Rapoport suggested a mini-retirement could be an option. Sources told Rapoport Payton would not coach for another team in 2022, but left open the door for Payton to take at least a year off and then potentially return in 2023 or beyond with a new team.

Payton has coached the Saints since 2006 and led his team to a victory in Super Bowl 45. In 15 seasons as head coach, Payton has guided New Orleans to nine playoff appearances. He did not coach in 2012 after being suspended for his involvement in the Saints’ bounty-gate scandal. The Saints earned four straight playoff berths prior to a 9-8 finish this season left them a game short of the playoffs.

If Payton decides not to coach in 2022, Rapoport is hearing Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is considered a top candidate to take over.