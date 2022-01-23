When is the AFC Championship game?

We’ve still got the Bills vs. Chiefs Divisional round matchup on Sunday night, but the Bengals secured their spot in the AFC Championship with a last-second field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson. The Bills and Chiefs rank first and second in post-season offensive DVOA respectively which makes for some entertaining football, but unfortunately, only one will advance for a chance at a trip to Super Bowl 56.

The AFC Championship will be hosted by the winner of the Bills-Chiefs matchup on Sunday night, meaning the Bengals will take a road trip to either Buffalo or Kansas City. It’s their first trip to the AFC Championship since the 1988 season, where they lost to the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

Here are all the details we have on the 2022 AFC Championship game ahead of the Bills-Chiefs Sunday night matchup.

2022 AFC Championship game

Matchup: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 3 Bills or No. 2 Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30th

Game time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Point spread: Bills -6

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: Bills -275, Bengals +220

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Over/under: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -290, Bengals +230

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.