When is the AFC Championship game?

We take a look at the schedule for the AFC Conference Championship in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By kate.magdziuk

The NFL Championship logo is seen on the field before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

We’ve still got the Bills vs. Chiefs Divisional round matchup on Sunday night, but the Bengals secured their spot in the AFC Championship with a last-second field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson. The Bills and Chiefs rank first and second in post-season offensive DVOA respectively which makes for some entertaining football, but unfortunately, only one will advance for a chance at a trip to Super Bowl 56.

The AFC Championship will be hosted by the winner of the Bills-Chiefs matchup on Sunday night, meaning the Bengals will take a road trip to either Buffalo or Kansas City. It’s their first trip to the AFC Championship since the 1988 season, where they lost to the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

Here are all the details we have on the 2022 AFC Championship game ahead of the Bills-Chiefs Sunday night matchup.

2022 AFC Championship game

Matchup: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 3 Bills or No. 2 Chiefs
Date: Sunday, January 30th
Game time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Look ahead odds for potential matchups

Bengals vs. Bills

Point spread: Bills -6
Over/under: 50.5
Moneyline: Bills -275, Bengals +220

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
Over/under: 51.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -290, Bengals +230

