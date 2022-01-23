 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When is the NFC Championship game?

We take a look at the schedule for the NFC Conference Championship in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By kate.magdziuk
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks toward the sidelines during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

We’ve still got the Rams vs. Bucs Divisional round matchup on Sunday afternoon, but the 49ers have officially secured their spot in the NFC Championship for a second time under head coach Kyle Shanahan. They managed their stunning victory over the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Green Bay Packers, on the road in Lambeau thanks to a big-time showing from their defense and special teams. Robbie Gould kicked the game-winning field goal as the game clock expired to secure the upset.

Depending on the results of the Rams-Bucs, the 49ers will be set to travel to either LA or Tampa Bay for the NFC Championship. Here are all the details we have on the 2022 NFC Championship game ahead of the Rams-Bucs matchup on Sunday afternoon.

2022 NFC Championship game

Matchup: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 4 Rams or No. 2 Bucs
Date: Sunday, January 30th
Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Look ahead odds for potential matchups

49ers vs. Rams

Point spread: Rams -3
Over/under: 48
Moneyline: Rams -150, 49ers +130

49ers vs. Bucs

Point spread: Bucs -3
Over/under: 48
Moneyline: Bucs -165, 49ers +145

