Bears next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

After the regular season came to an end on Jan. 10, the Chicago Bears decided to fire head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The Bears along with multiple teams are looking for new head coaches heading into next season. Below we are going to look at who Chicago has interviewed and the latest head coaching odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reported interviews, interview requests

To help with their head coaching search, the Bears’ front office has tabbed former NFL executive Bill Polian. As of January 23, Chicago has interviewed Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Brian Daboll, Brian Flores, Leslie Frazier, Nathaniel Hackett, Doug Pederson, Dan Quinn, and Byron Leftwich.

Caldwell is currently the odds-on favorite to win the job at +350. The 67-year-old spent four seasons as the head coach with the Detroit Lions (2014-17). He was recently the assistant head coach/quarterback coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Daboll is not too far behind with the second-best odds at +400. Daboll has spent the last four seasons (2018-21) as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. The Bears will also sit down and do a second interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. He has the fourth-best odds at +600 to win Chicago’s head coaching vacancy.

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jim Caldwell +350

Brian Daboll +400

Brian Flores +450

Matt Eberflus +600

Leslie Frazier +1000

Doug Pederson +1000

Jim Harbaugh +1200

Josh McDaniels +1300

Pat Fitzgerald +1300

Eric Bieniemy +1400

Nathaniel Hackett +1500

Kellen Moore +1500

Byron Leftwich +1500

Todd Bowles +2000

Matt Campbell +2000

Ryan Day +2000

Sean Payton +2500

Greg Roman +2500

Jerod Mayo +2500

Dave Toub +3000

Dan Quinn +3500

Mike Kafka +5000

