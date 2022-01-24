Bears next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

After the regular season came to an end on Jan. 10, the Chicago Bears decided to fire head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The Bears along with multiple teams are looking for new head coaches heading into next season. Below we are going to look at who Chicago has interviewed and the latest head coaching odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Reported interviews, interview requests
To help with their head coaching search, the Bears’ front office has tabbed former NFL executive Bill Polian. As of January 23, Chicago has interviewed Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Brian Daboll, Brian Flores, Leslie Frazier, Nathaniel Hackett, Doug Pederson, Dan Quinn, and Byron Leftwich.
Caldwell is currently the odds-on favorite to win the job at +350. The 67-year-old spent four seasons as the head coach with the Detroit Lions (2014-17). He was recently the assistant head coach/quarterback coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.
Daboll is not too far behind with the second-best odds at +400. Daboll has spent the last four seasons (2018-21) as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. The Bears will also sit down and do a second interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. He has the fourth-best odds at +600 to win Chicago’s head coaching vacancy.
2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Jim Caldwell +350
Brian Daboll +400
Brian Flores +450
Matt Eberflus +600
Leslie Frazier +1000
Doug Pederson +1000
Jim Harbaugh +1200
Josh McDaniels +1300
Pat Fitzgerald +1300
Eric Bieniemy +1400
Nathaniel Hackett +1500
Kellen Moore +1500
Byron Leftwich +1500
Todd Bowles +2000
Matt Campbell +2000
Ryan Day +2000
Sean Payton +2500
Greg Roman +2500
Jerod Mayo +2500
Dave Toub +3000
Dan Quinn +3500
Mike Kafka +5000
