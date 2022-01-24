Jaguars next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the market for a head coach after the failed Urban Meyer experiment ended after 13 games. Meyer never looked suited for the NFL, and the Jaguars now have to find a new leader for their rebuild. This is an intriguing job despite some major concerns about leadership, as there was some big investment in facilities and Trevor Lawrence has a high ceiling as a quarterback.
Reported interviews, interview requests
The Jaguars have cast a wide net on this coaching search, interviewing everyone from Super Bowl champion head coach Doug Pederson to current Alabama offensive coodinator Bill O’Brien. Here’s a full look at who the team has talked to and plans to talk to about the opening.
Doug Pederson, Bill O’Brien, Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore, Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus, Nathaniel Hackett
2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Nathaniel Hackett +200
Byron Leftwich +300
Matt Eberflus +650
Bill O'Brien +700
Kellen Moore +800
Eric Bieniemy +900
Doug Pederson +1000
Jim Caldwell +1100
Brian Daboll +1100
Brian Flores +1100
Josh McDaniels +1400
Darrell Bevell +1500
Mike McDaniel +2000
Joe Brady +2200
Luke Fickell +2500
Mike Tomlin +2500
Jim Harbaugh +2500
Dan Quinn +3000
Matt Campbell +3000
Jerod Mayo +4000
Mike Zimmer +5000
Todd Bowles +5000
Raheem Morris +10000
Marvin Lewis +10000
Dabo Swinney +10000
Kyle Shanahan +10000
Pete Carroll +10000
