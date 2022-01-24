Jaguars next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the market for a head coach after the failed Urban Meyer experiment ended after 13 games. Meyer never looked suited for the NFL, and the Jaguars now have to find a new leader for their rebuild. This is an intriguing job despite some major concerns about leadership, as there was some big investment in facilities and Trevor Lawrence has a high ceiling as a quarterback.

Reported interviews, interview requests

The Jaguars have cast a wide net on this coaching search, interviewing everyone from Super Bowl champion head coach Doug Pederson to current Alabama offensive coodinator Bill O’Brien. Here’s a full look at who the team has talked to and plans to talk to about the opening.

Doug Pederson, Bill O’Brien, Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore, Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus, Nathaniel Hackett

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Nathaniel Hackett +200

Byron Leftwich +300

Matt Eberflus +650

Bill O'Brien +700

Kellen Moore +800

Eric Bieniemy +900

Doug Pederson +1000

Jim Caldwell +1100

Brian Daboll +1100

Brian Flores +1100

Josh McDaniels +1400

Darrell Bevell +1500

Mike McDaniel +2000

Joe Brady +2200

Luke Fickell +2500

Mike Tomlin +2500

Jim Harbaugh +2500

Dan Quinn +3000

Matt Campbell +3000

Jerod Mayo +4000

Mike Zimmer +5000

Todd Bowles +5000

Raheem Morris +10000

Marvin Lewis +10000

Dabo Swinney +10000

Kyle Shanahan +10000

Pete Carroll +10000

