Vikings next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

After the regular season came to an end on Jan. 10, the Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways with head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. The Vikings along with multiple teams are looking for new head coaches heading into next season. Below we are going to look at who Minnesota has interviewed and the latest head coaching odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Reported interviews, interview requests
As of January 23, Minnesota has interviewed Todd Bowles, Jonathan Gannon, Nathaniel Hackett, Raheem Morris, Kevin O’Connell, and Dan Quinn.
Pederson is currently the odds-on favorite to win the job at +400. The 52-year-old spent five seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20). Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history in 2017.
However, Philadelphia parted ways with Pederson after the 2020 season and hired Nick Sirianni to be the next head coach. The Vikings have reportedly requested an interview with Pederson.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy is tied with Pederson for the best odds. Bieniemy has yet to interview for the Vikings’ head coaching vacancy. He has spent the last four seasons (2018-21) as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City and before that was the running back coaches for four seasons.
2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Doug Pederson +400
Eric Bieniemy +400
Raheem Morris +600
Kellen Moore +700
Brian Daboll +800
Brian Flores 900
Josh McDaniels +1000
Matt Eberflus +1200
Nathaniel Hackett +1200
Jim Harbaugh +1400
Andre Patterson +1500
Todd Bowles +1600
Byron Leftwich +1700
Dan Quinn +1800
Matt Campbell +2000
Todd Downing +2000
Jim Caldwell +2500
Kevin O’Connell +2500
Mike McDaniel +3500
