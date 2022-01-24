Vikings next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

After the regular season came to an end on Jan. 10, the Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways with head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. The Vikings along with multiple teams are looking for new head coaches heading into next season. Below we are going to look at who Minnesota has interviewed and the latest head coaching odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reported interviews, interview requests

As of January 23, Minnesota has interviewed Todd Bowles, Jonathan Gannon, Nathaniel Hackett, Raheem Morris, Kevin O’Connell, and Dan Quinn.

Pederson is currently the odds-on favorite to win the job at +400. The 52-year-old spent five seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20). Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history in 2017.

However, Philadelphia parted ways with Pederson after the 2020 season and hired Nick Sirianni to be the next head coach. The Vikings have reportedly requested an interview with Pederson.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy is tied with Pederson for the best odds. Bieniemy has yet to interview for the Vikings’ head coaching vacancy. He has spent the last four seasons (2018-21) as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City and before that was the running back coaches for four seasons.

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Doug Pederson +400

Eric Bieniemy +400

Raheem Morris +600

Kellen Moore +700

Brian Daboll +800

Brian Flores 900

Josh McDaniels +1000

Matt Eberflus +1200

Nathaniel Hackett +1200

Jim Harbaugh +1400

Andre Patterson +1500

Todd Bowles +1600

Byron Leftwich +1700

Dan Quinn +1800

Matt Campbell +2000

Todd Downing +2000

Jim Caldwell +2500

Kevin O’Connell +2500

Mike McDaniel +3500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.