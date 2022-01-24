Broncos next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

After their regular season finale loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos fired Vic Fangio as their head coach. The Broncos along with multiple teams are looking for new head coaches heading into next season. Below we are going to look at who Denver has interviewed and the latest head coaching odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reported interviews, interview requests

As of January 23, Denver has interviewed Eric Bieniemy, Brian Callahan, Jonathan Gannon, Luke Getsy, Aaron Glenn, Nathaniel Hackett, Jerod Mayo, Kellen Moore, Kevin O’Connell, and Dan Quinn.

Moore and Hackett are currently the odds-on favorite to win the job at +400. The 32-year-old Moore has spent the last three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator (2019-21). The 42-year-old Hackett has spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers (2019-21).

Quinn and Bieniemy have the second-best odds at +600 to become the next Broncos’ head coach. Quinn spent this season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator after being the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for six years (2015-20).

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kellen Moore: +400

Nathaniel Hackett: +400

Dan Quinn: +600

Eric Bieniemy: +600

Jerod Mayo: +700

Brian Flores: +900

Jonathan Gannon: +1200

Doug Pederson: +1500

Brian Daboll: +1500

Byron Leftwich: +1500

Jim Harbaugh: +1500

Brian Callahan: +2500

Peyton Manning: +5000

