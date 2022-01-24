Giants next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The New York Giants took some time to decide the fate of head coach Joe Judge, firing him on Tuesday instead of Monday when other head coaches across the league got the boot. New York has hired a new general manager already, so the coaching search can begin with all key front office and decision-making positions filled.

Reported interviews, interview requests

Per the team’s official coaching tracker, the Giants have interviewed Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, as well as Bengals coordinator Lou Anarumo. They’ll likely talk to Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as well despite the rivalry with the Cowboys. Brian Flores is another candidate for this opening due to his previous coaching experience.

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook) — Jan 14 opening

Brian Flores: +400

Brian Daboll: +500

Doug Pederson: +500

Eric Bieniemy: +500

Jim Harbaugh: +800

Byron Leftwich: +800

Josh McDaniels: +800

Vance Joseph800

Leslie Frazier: +900

Patrick Graham: +1000

Todd Bowles: +1000

Kellen Moore: +1000

Jason Garrett: +1400

Jim Caldwell: +1400

Jerod Mayo: +1600

Matt Campbell: +2000

Jonathan Gannon: +2000

Dan Quinn: +2000

Mike Zimmer: +2000

Nathaniel Hackett: +2500

Bill O’Brien: +4000

Steve Belichick: +5000

