Giants next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The New York Giants took some time to decide the fate of head coach Joe Judge, firing him on Tuesday instead of Monday when other head coaches across the league got the boot. New York has hired a new general manager already, so the coaching search can begin with all key front office and decision-making positions filled.
Reported interviews, interview requests
Per the team’s official coaching tracker, the Giants have interviewed Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, as well as Bengals coordinator Lou Anarumo. They’ll likely talk to Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as well despite the rivalry with the Cowboys. Brian Flores is another candidate for this opening due to his previous coaching experience.
2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook) — Jan 14 opening
Brian Flores: +400
Brian Daboll: +500
Doug Pederson: +500
Eric Bieniemy: +500
Jim Harbaugh: +800
Byron Leftwich: +800
Josh McDaniels: +800
Vance Joseph800
Leslie Frazier: +900
Patrick Graham: +1000
Todd Bowles: +1000
Kellen Moore: +1000
Jason Garrett: +1400
Jim Caldwell: +1400
Jerod Mayo: +1600
Matt Campbell: +2000
Jonathan Gannon: +2000
Dan Quinn: +2000
Mike Zimmer: +2000
Nathaniel Hackett: +2500
Bill O’Brien: +4000
Steve Belichick: +5000
