Raiders next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in the market for a new head coach for longer than any other NFL team this cycle, but things are finally heating up with interviews taking place at a rapid pace.

The Raiders and Jon Gruden parted ways during the regular season and Rich Bisaccia has had control of the team since Week 6. He started as a guy who was clearly just there in an interim capacity, but he led them to a playoff berth and got the most out of the roster when it mattered most down the stretch of the season, so he’s in contention for the full-time gig.

Here are all the rumors and confirmed reports of who is interviewing for the Raiders job, along with odds with who is going to be the next head coach in Sin City.

Reported interviews, interview requests

Bisaccia has already completed an interview to take over the coaching job full time, but his odds of getting the job have stayed the same, +250, as they were once the season ended in the Wild Card round.

According to Ian Rapoport, New England Patriots DC Jerod Mayo has flown to Vegas for an interview which is scheduled to take place Tuesday. Mayo is still a long shot, with odds at +2500, which are lower than the odds for Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell (+2000).

The team has also requested an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He’s served as DC for just one season, but has been stellar at the helm of the unit and has been a key factor in the team’s push to the NFC title game. There are no odds currently listed on him, but he’s skyrocketed up in the eyes of many because of his masterful performance holding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to just 10 points in the Divisional Round. He’s listed at +5000 for the Texans opening and +700 for the Vikings.

There have also been a ton of rumors and unconfirmed reports of big names that are interested in the job. In NFL circles there’s been some saying Josh McDaniels (+600) who has previous head coaching experience but has been reluctant to leave New England where he serves as OC. The biggest bombshell is probably that Jim Harbaugh, who is the current favorite to land the job at +125, is gaining traction. With what he did at Michigan last season it’s a bit of a surprise he’d want to trampoline one good season as a way back into the NFL. Nobody has confirmed the interest, but nobody has denied it, either.

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jim Harbaugh +125

Rich Bisaccia +250

Doug Pederson +600

Josh McDaniels +600

Brian Daboll +650

Eric Bieniemy +750

Gus Bradley +1000

Todd Bowles +1000

Dabo Swinney +1200

Kellen Moore +1200

Byron Leftwich +1400

Matt Eberflus +1500

David Shaw +1500

Joe Lombardi +1500

Joe Brady +1600

Sean Payton +2000

Nathaniel Hackett +2000

Matt Campbell +2000

Darrell Bevell +2000

Rod Marinelli +2500

Tom Cable +2500

Jerod Mayo +2500

Jay Gruden +5000

Nick Saban +5000

Lane Kiffin +8000

Howie Long +8000

Peyton Manning +8000

