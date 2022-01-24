Dolphins next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The Miami Dolphins made what many around the league considered a shocking decision when they decided to fire Brian Flores after a 9-8 season, with the team closing the year on a 8-1 run. With Flores out, Miami will look for a new voice who will mesh well with the owner and general manager while also bonding with Tua Tagovailoa. Those were all things Flores reportedly struggled with, even if he was able to lead a competent team on game day.

Reported interviews, interview requests

The Dolphins have gone through the usual list of candidates such as Dan Quinn and Brian Daboll, but have also explored some out-of-the-box options like Thomas Brown and Mike McDaniel. Here’s a full list of the candidates Miami either has interviewed or plans to talk to:

Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier, Thomas Brown, Mike McDaniel, Vance Joseph

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Brian Daboll +400

Josh McDaniels +450

Byron Leftwich +600

Mike McDaniel +600

Vance Joseph +600

Kellen Moore +900

Eric Bieniemy +900

Todd Bowles +1000

Doug Pederson +1100

Nathaniel Hackett +1100

Matt Eberflus +1400

Jim Harbaugh +1600

Joe Brady +1600

Dan Quinn +2000

Jim Caldwell +2000

Matt Campbell +2000

Leslie Frazier +2500

Kevin O’Connell +2500

Jerod Mayo +2500

