Dolphins next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The Miami Dolphins made what many around the league considered a shocking decision when they decided to fire Brian Flores after a 9-8 season, with the team closing the year on a 8-1 run. With Flores out, Miami will look for a new voice who will mesh well with the owner and general manager while also bonding with Tua Tagovailoa. Those were all things Flores reportedly struggled with, even if he was able to lead a competent team on game day.
Reported interviews, interview requests
The Dolphins have gone through the usual list of candidates such as Dan Quinn and Brian Daboll, but have also explored some out-of-the-box options like Thomas Brown and Mike McDaniel. Here’s a full list of the candidates Miami either has interviewed or plans to talk to:
Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier, Thomas Brown, Mike McDaniel, Vance Joseph
2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Brian Daboll +400
Josh McDaniels +450
Byron Leftwich +600
Mike McDaniel +600
Vance Joseph +600
Kellen Moore +900
Eric Bieniemy +900
Todd Bowles +1000
Doug Pederson +1100
Nathaniel Hackett +1100
Matt Eberflus +1400
Jim Harbaugh +1600
Joe Brady +1600
Dan Quinn +2000
Jim Caldwell +2000
Matt Campbell +2000
Leslie Frazier +2500
Kevin O’Connell +2500
Jerod Mayo +2500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.