Texans next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The Houston Texans decided to move on from David Culley after just one season, which was a surprising move given how turbulent the season was for the franchise off the field. The status of Deshaun Watson will be the big topic of conversation surrounding the franchise, and any prospective candidate will want to know whether the quarterback will be able to play or not before accepting the job.

Reported interviews, interview requests

According to the team’s own coaching search tracker, they’ve interviewed Brian Flores, Josh McCown, Hines Ward, Jonathan Gannon and Joe Lombardi. The Texans will also likely check in with guys like Byron Leftwich, Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier and Kellen Moore. Flores is the frontrunner due to his experience, head coaching record and reportedly closeness with Watson. However, the Texans seem to like McCown and are giving him another chance after having him interview last year. This organization has been dysfunctional at the top, so it’s never easy to tell where the decision makers are going on the coaching front.

2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Brian Flores +400

Jerod Mayo +400

Josh McCown +500

Josh McDaniels +550

Byron Leftwich +850

Brian Daboll +900

Nathaniel Hackett +1000

Leslie Frazier +1000

Lovie Smith +1000

Eric Bieniemy +1200

Pep Hamilton +1300

Kellen Moore +1500

Kevin O’Connell +1500

Matt Eberflus +1800

David Shaw +2000

Lane Kiffin +2000

Mike McDaniel +2500

Joe Brady +3000

Matt Campbell +3000

John Harbaugh +4000

Dan Quinn +4000

Demeco Ryans +5000

Steve Sarkisian +5000

