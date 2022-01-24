Texans next head coach odds: Who is interviewing

The Houston Texans decided to move on from David Culley after just one season, which was a surprising move given how turbulent the season was for the franchise off the field. The status of Deshaun Watson will be the big topic of conversation surrounding the franchise, and any prospective candidate will want to know whether the quarterback will be able to play or not before accepting the job.
Reported interviews, interview requests
According to the team’s own coaching search tracker, they’ve interviewed Brian Flores, Josh McCown, Hines Ward, Jonathan Gannon and Joe Lombardi. The Texans will also likely check in with guys like Byron Leftwich, Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier and Kellen Moore. Flores is the frontrunner due to his experience, head coaching record and reportedly closeness with Watson. However, the Texans seem to like McCown and are giving him another chance after having him interview last year. This organization has been dysfunctional at the top, so it’s never easy to tell where the decision makers are going on the coaching front.
2022 head coach odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Brian Flores +400
Jerod Mayo +400
Josh McCown +500
Josh McDaniels +550
Byron Leftwich +850
Brian Daboll +900
Nathaniel Hackett +1000
Leslie Frazier +1000
Lovie Smith +1000
Eric Bieniemy +1200
Pep Hamilton +1300
Kellen Moore +1500
Kevin O’Connell +1500
Matt Eberflus +1800
David Shaw +2000
Lane Kiffin +2000
Mike McDaniel +2500
Joe Brady +3000
Matt Campbell +3000
John Harbaugh +4000
Dan Quinn +4000
Demeco Ryans +5000
Steve Sarkisian +5000
