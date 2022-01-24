Mike Vrabel, Titans staff to coach AFC in Pro Bowl

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and the rest of his coaching staff will be coaching the AFC team in the Pro Bowl, per Paul Kuharsky.

The honor of coaching in the NFL’s all-star game tends to go to the coaching staff of the highest-seeded team from each conference that was eliminated in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs. Though it’s not confirmed yet, that should set up a matchup between Vrabel and his staff taking on Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers coaching staff.

The game has been moved from its traditional Hawaiian venue, Aloha Stadium, to Las Vegas. The iconic tropical venue has been condemned and will be torn down and rebuilt in the coming years.

The game is slated to kickoff the weekend in between the Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and fans can get one final glimpse of their favorite players before the long offseason by tuning in on ESPN.