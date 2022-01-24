Tom Brady retirement rumors: Bucs QB will take time with family to consider options in 2022 offseason

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs last weekend, veteran quarterback Tom Brady wasted no time getting back into the news. On his Let’s Go! podcast that he hosts with retired wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady discussed his wife and family and he alluded to his life after football, per Rick Stroud. Brady is under contract with the Bucs for another season and he is set to have an $18 million cap hit for the 2022 season. He is going to take time this offseason to talk with family and consider his options going forward.

Brady just completed his 22nd season in the NFL and even though he won the Super Bowl in 2021, we all know his playing days are numbered. He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and just wrapped up his second as a Buccaneer. Brady led Tampa Bay to its first NFC South title since 2007 and a 13-4 record in the regular season. Brady and the Bucs made short work of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs but were shown the door by the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. Longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski is currently a free agent and the pair have made a point to roll together in their careers so Gronk’s status could be something to keep an eye on.