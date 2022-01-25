Tracking the latest Aaron Rodgers rumors, news heading into 2022 NFL offseason

We keep track of the latest rumors and news on NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will he return to play with the Green Bay Packers in 2022?

NFL fans (and the Green Bay Packers) have been on the Aaron Rodgers Rollercoaster for some time now, and with an untimely end to their 2021 NFL season, we’re right back on the ride. Rodgers helped bring Green Bay their third consecutive NFC North title in the 2021 season... however, they lost in the Divisional round to the visiting San Francisco 49ers on their home turf following a first-round bye.

In the aftermath of the game, Rodgers had plenty of cryptic comments about his future with the team. The most telling among those was that he doesn’t “want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing” — an ominous sign as nearly all of the Packers wideouts, including WR Davante Adams, are set to hit free agency in 2022.

Before their 13-4 run this year, Rodgers had been vocal about his displeasure with the team and their rocky relationship, at least dating back to when the team traded to draft QB Jordan Love with a 2020 first-round draft pick. The move to draft Love was a surprise for Rodgers, who was hopeful that the team might draft another elite offensive weapon to bring the team one step closer to a Super Bowl ring. Instead of trading up for an asset like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, or Jerry Jeudy, the Packers neglected the position in favor of a backup quarterback.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million extension with the Packers in August of 2018, so his contract runs through the 2023 NFL season. He’d previously expressed interest in being traded to the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos among others, but despite the feud, still showed up to training camp with the team back in late July.

Keep tabs on this story stream throughout the offseason, where we’ll keep tabs on the latest news and rumors about Aaron Rodgers and whether or not he’s set to return to the Packers for another season.