Antonio Brown says he wants to play with Lamar Jackson

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown said on the IAM AN ATHLETE podcast that he wants to play with Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When this video clip from the pod surfaced, Jackson responded with an emoji potentially signaling that he would like to play with the veteran wide receiver. However, this is not the first time that Jackson expressed his feelings about playing with Brown.

A couple of years ago, Jackson was working out with Antonio Brown and cousin Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown down in Florida. Not too long after, the former MVP was asked if Baltimore should sign Brown. Jackson said that he would be happy if Baltimore signed him, but it’s not his decision, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The 33-year-old Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month after he shockingly took off his jersey and left the football field against the New York Jets. It will be interesting to see if a team such as the Ravens will end up signing the veteran wideout this offseason.