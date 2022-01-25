Report: Bears hiring Ryan Poles as general manager

The Chicago Bears are bringing on Ryan Poles as their next general manager, according to Adam Schefter. Poles was previously the assistant director of player personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs. He takes over for Ryan Pace, who was fired in the offseason after failing to construct a championship contender over four seasons.

Chicago is still in the market for a head coach after parting ways with Matt Nagy in what is turning into a full regime change for the Bears. It’ll be interesting to see how much influence Poles has on the head coaching search, given the role Bill Polian and Ted Phillips have with the organization. Chicago has already interviewed several coaching candidates.

Poles will have limited draft assets to work with due to moves Pace made, but he does have a potential star quarterback in Justin Fields, along with budding young skill players in Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and David Montgomery. Chicago’s defense has some talent as well, but has fallen off over Nagy’s tenure.