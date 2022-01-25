 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager, per report

Adofo-Mensah previously worked with the Browns as an executive.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
A detail view of a NFL crest logo is seen on the back of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their general manager opening, per Ian Rapoport. Adofo-Mensah was previously an executive with the Cleveland Browns. He takes over for Rick Spielman, who was let go at the conclusion of the 2021 season after the Vikings failed to make the playoffs.

The Vikings are also in the market for a head coach with Mike Zimmer out. Minnesota has a loaded roster offensively, but Zimmer failed to turn the Vikings into a competent defensive team despite him having a background on that side of the ball. The next regime will need to focus on Minnesota’s defense if the Vikings hope to be true contenders.

Adofo-Mensah will have his first three draft picks intact, which is always a big boost for an incoming general manager. He’ll likely look to address some weaknesses on the defensive line and secondary for the Vikings in the draft.

More From DraftKings Nation