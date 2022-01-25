Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager, per report

The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their general manager opening, per Ian Rapoport. Adofo-Mensah was previously an executive with the Cleveland Browns. He takes over for Rick Spielman, who was let go at the conclusion of the 2021 season after the Vikings failed to make the playoffs.

The #Vikings are now expected to work to hire #Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, sources say. He’s the final finalist and they have been interviewing him again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

The Vikings are also in the market for a head coach with Mike Zimmer out. Minnesota has a loaded roster offensively, but Zimmer failed to turn the Vikings into a competent defensive team despite him having a background on that side of the ball. The next regime will need to focus on Minnesota’s defense if the Vikings hope to be true contenders.

Adofo-Mensah will have his first three draft picks intact, which is always a big boost for an incoming general manager. He’ll likely look to address some weaknesses on the defensive line and secondary for the Vikings in the draft.