Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out decision regarding future in Green Bay

For those expecting another extended standoff between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, prepare to be disappointed. Rodgers says he plans to make a decision ahead of free agency this time around, per his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Packers were upset in the divisional round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers and Rodgers said that loss has made his looming decision much tougher.

"I felt like I would have known what the right thing to do was when the clock hit zeros in the Super Bowl.. not in the Divisional Round in a game we felt like we were gonna win" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/l19oD2s9Vr — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2022

Rodgers also said he feels others in the organization will be waiting for his decision before making moves of their own, including wide receiver Davante Adams. The Packers have not been able to work out a long-term deal with the receiver, who has set some impressive career marks with Rodgers as his quarterback. It’s hard to see Adams staying unless Rodgers also stays.

"I understand my decision does impact a lot of other people's decision and I want to be cognizant of that."



Rodgers on when he will make a decision.



He knows Davante's decision is hindering on him #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) January 25, 2022

If Rodgers (and Adams) do decide to return, the Packers will be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl despite their recent shortcomings. If Rodgers leaves, Adams might be out the door as well and Green Bay will probably fall into the middle of the NFC. The quarterback has said he will not retire and come back a year later, so that is off the table at the moment.