Rob Gronkowski would retire if forced to decide now, but will give it time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said in a recent interview that if forced to decide now, he would say he’s done, per TMZ. The Buccaneers were sent packing by the Rams in a minor upset in the Divisional round and with a team full of veteran players, the makeup of their personnel could shift in a big way this offseason.

Of course, the team was once again played well and had the ability to travel further into the playoffs than they did. Much will come down to quarterback Tom Brady’s decision, but Gronkowski says that Brady’s decision won’t be the crux of his decision, as he has to do what is right for him. He hopes to heal up and take some time to decide on his next move.

Despite dealing with injuries, Gronkowski again had a strong statistical season, as he caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games played. He would still be coveted by just about any team, but there is no doubt that injuries have piled up on the veteran and his connection with Brady likely has helped extend his strong results.