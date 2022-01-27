Broncos to hire Nathaniel Hackett as next head coach, per report

The Denver Broncos are about to become the first team of the 2022 offseason to announce their next head coach. The team is hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to replace Vic Fangio as the team’s head coach, per ESPN. Hackett has been co-favorites with Kellen Moore at one point at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hackett served as Packers’ OC for the past three seasons. The team ranked second in 2021, first in 2020, and eighth in 2019. Prior to that, he was the Jacksonville Jaguars OC from 2016 to 2018. In 2017, the Jaguars offense ranked 15th in efficiency, but was fifth in points scored and made it to the AFC Championship Game in part thanks to the work Hackett and his staff did with Blake Bortles.

Hackett takes over a Broncos team that went 7-10 after opening the season with three straight wins. They ranked 24th in scoring offense but were third in scoring defense. Fangio was a defensive-minded coach, so it will be the defensive coordinator job will be an important hire for Hackett.