Ben Roethlisberger officially announces NFL retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement on Thursday making what many had suspected official. Roethlisberger has teased a retirement for a couple of years now, but will finally hang up his cleats after closing out the 2021 NFL season with a trip to the AFC Wild Card round. The Steelers traveled to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs and were defeated 21-42.

Roethlisberger’s plans were known, but are now officially confirmed with a farewell video posted from his official Twitter account, which you can watch below.

The Steelers drafted Roethlisberger back in 2004 out of the University of Miami (Ohio) 11th overall. He played two games behind Tommy Maddox before he suffered an injury, forcing Roethlisberger into action as a rookie. Big Ben went on to win the 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after helping lead the team to a 15-1 record, AFC North title and a trip to the AFC Championship game, where they lost to the New England Patriots. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.