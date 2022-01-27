Chicago Bears to hire Matt Eberflus as head coach, per report

The Chicago Bears have decided on Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, per Adam Schefter. This comes after hiring general manager Ryan Poles, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team wanted him in on the final decision.

This will be Eberflus’ first head coaching job, as he’s worked in college as an assistant and then in the NFL as a linebackers coach for the Browns and Cowboys before landing in Indianapolis under Frank Reich in 2018. His defenses in Indianapolis have always been near the top statistically.

Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn, who had interviews and appeared to be in the running for the position. The Bears last hire, Matt Nagy, appeared to lean toward the offensive side of the ball due to his hand in Kansas City’s offense and now this hire leans more to the defensive side. But Eberflus’ main job will be turning Justin Fields and his great talent into wins on the field.