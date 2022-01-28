Giants to hire Brian Daboll as next head coach

The New York Giants are working to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach. The team announced the news, so the hiring is official. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN were the first two to report the news.

Daboll helped the Bills advance to the AFC Championship Game and has been a key part of developing Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen into an MVP candidate the past two seasons. The Giants parted ways with head coach Joe Judge after finishing the 2021 season 4-13.

Daboll is another Bill Belichick disciple, a group of coaches who have not fared very well in head coaching positions. Daboll had two separate stints with the New England Patriots — from 2000-2006 and then again from 2013-2016. He was a defensive assistant, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach in his time with New England. Daboll has also served as OC for the Dolphins, Chiefs and Alabama throughout his career. He won 5 Super Bowls with the Pats and was NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020.

Daboll adopts an offense that has talent but has lacked guidance while dealing with injuries the past two seasons. QB Daniel Jones feels like a similar prospect to Allen — a big arm that can run a bit. Daboll will need to get Jones on track while also getting the most out of RB Saquon Barkley and WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton.