Report: Tom Brady retirement decision coming soon

The smoke surrounding the possible retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has grown since the team’s Divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday and there may now be some fire.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Friday that those close to Brady expects him to step away from the game after 22 seasons and make an announcement in the near future. News started to trickle out about him mulling over retirement the morning of the Divisional round game. He rebuffed questions about his future in the postgame press conference following the loss and on his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray the following day, he indicated that family would play a big role in determining his future.

Should he hang it up, Brady would walk away as the most accomplished superstar in NFL history. Along with his seven combined Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Bucs, he has thrown for over 84,000 passing yards and 624 touchdowns. He is a three-time MVP with a chance to take home his fourth.