Tom Brady retires from NFL after 22 seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons. Brady won seven Super Bowls over the course of his career with the Bucs (1) and Patriots (6). He is the only QB to win seven Super Bowl titles and retires as the best to play the position. The 3-time regular-season MVP also won SB MVP five times and was a 15-time pro-bowler. Brady might as well be enshrined in the football Hall of Fame in Canton right now.

The Hall of Famer began his career with the New England Patriots as a sixth-round pick sitting behind star quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Brady entered the mix once Mo Lewis hit Bledsoe in the 2001 season, and that was that. The Michigan product went on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots before ultimately leaving for Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, leading the franchise to a win in its own stadium. The Bucs fell short this season against the Los Angeles Rams, with Brady’s furious comeback coming up short as Matthew Stafford set up the game-winning field goal for LA in the final seconds.