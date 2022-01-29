What are Bucs’ options at quarterback with Tom Brady retiring?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for a new quarterback, as Hall of Fame passer Tom Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the franchise and played this season in hopes of repeating. The quarterback officially had two more years on his deal with the team.

The Buccaneers do have a promising quarterback on the roster in Kyle Trask. The Florida quarterback was a Heisman contender in his final season with the Gators and has the arm talent to be a successful starter in the NFL. If the team has enough weapons around him, Trask could be an option for Tampa Bay having spent time in the system. He has more upside than Blaine Gabbert, who was the backup this season and did not have success as a a starter during his career.

Expect the team to explore free agency and trade options as well. Aaron Rodgers is reportedly on the way out in Green Bay and he’d love to play with the weapons Brady had at his disposal. Cam Newton and Jameis Winston represent second-tier options in free agency, with the Bucs unlikely to go after the latter.