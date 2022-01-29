Report: Vikings will interview Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy

The Minnesota Vikings are set to interview Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy, according to a report from The Detroit News. Harbaugh has previously been in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and has said he would entertain a return to the league despite the success he’s having in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh did ink an extension with Michigan recently but that came with a significant pay cut. After the season the Wolverines just had, Harbaugh definitely will want to make up some of that money. He could also be wanting to return to the NFL, where he had success with the 49ers. The power structure in college is significantly different from the pros, as Urban Meyer found out. Maybe Harbaugh is using this as a negotiating tactic with Michigan or maybe he’s really interested.

The Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager earlier this month. They’ll likely look to make a decision on a head coach soon as other vacancies around the league have started to get filled.