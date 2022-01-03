What channel is Browns vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 17

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers meet on Monday Night Football in Week 17 with the home team still in contention for a playoff spot. This could also be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game with the franchise, so you can expect an emotional atmosphere in Pittsburgh.

The Browns were eliminated with the Chargers winning on Sunday but this game will carry meaning as a division clash. Baker Mayfield will want to prove he can still be a franchise quarterback with a road victory over a strong defense, so expect him to be ready to go for this contest.

Roethlisberger’s decline has made the Steelers less formidable than in previous seasons but this team is somehow still in the playoff mix. Pittsburgh has dominated this rivalry in the Roethlisberger era, so fans are probably going to expect the same story here.

Browns vs. Steelers TV Info

Game date: Monday, January 3rd

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 43. Pittsburgh is -150 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is +130.