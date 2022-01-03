What channel Browns vs. Steelers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh (7-7-1) is fighting to stay in the postseason hunt after getting torched by the Chiefs last Sunday. This game will most likely be the final home game at Heinz Field for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who this week gave his first public indication that he’s retiring after the season.

Cleveland (7-8) is also clinging on to its playoff hopes with dear life after falling to the Packers on Christmas Day last Saturday. The Browns got a horrendous performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw four interceptions in the loss.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Browns vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Browns -170, Steelers +150