Breaking down NFL weather for 49ers vs. Rams, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Sunday night’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers after a fantastic weekend of divisional round games. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California where weather does not appear to be much of an issue.

49ers vs. Rams: Gameday weather

At the time of kickoff, the weather from Inglewood will be approximately 62 degrees. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and the wind will be blowing around 5 miles per hour.

Fantasy, betting impact

Sunday night’s weather will not have any negative impact from a sports betting and DFS perspective. Wind is generally the weather item that could change the outcome of a game, and that’s not going to be a problem with such a slight wind. The passing and kicking games will not be affected in any way.