Who is performing Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show?

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13th. Following the commercials, the halftime show is likely the second-biggest thing that fans are looking forward to. In 2021, The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and that performance led to some iconic memes and GIFs that have gotten us through the last year. This year, a group of five rap and R&B icons will take the stage together.

Who is performing in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem all will combine to put on the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The game action will determine exactly what time it will start obviously, but if you are wanting to plan your time between the snack table and commercials, the halftime show is expected to start a little after 8:00 p.m. ET. Between them, they have 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.