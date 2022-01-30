What TV channel is Bengals vs. Chiefs on for the 2022 AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs engaged in a fun, high-scoring battle back in Week 17 in Cincy. The Bengals prevailed that afternoon, 34-31. There are expectations that these teams will have a similar shootout this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Bengals, champions of the AFC North, went 10-7 during the regular season before playoff victories against the Raiders and the No. 1-seeded Titans. The former was the franchise’s first playoff win since 1991, and the latter was the franchise’s first ever postseason victory on the road. It has brought this young and exciting squad to its first conference title game since 1989.

The Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season. They got here with a rather easy win over the Steelers in the Wild Card round before grabbing victory from the jaws of defeat in an all-time classic last week versus the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are 7-1 in eight postseason home games with starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They have averaged 36.5 points per game during that span.

Bengals vs. Chiefs: Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 30th

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

The Chiefs are seven-point favorites for this game, which has a 54.5 over-under, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs are listed at -335 on the moneyline while the Bengals are at +260.