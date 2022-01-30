What is game time kickoff for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game

Just two teams remain standing out of the AFC in the hunt for a trip to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs are coming off one of the most exciting games in NFL history, an overtime win in the Divisional Round over the Buffalo Bills. KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed yet again how brilliant he can be and the offense as a whole unit proved its lethality, driving down the field with just 13 seconds left to send the game to overtime. They’ve won 11 of their last 12 games, with their lone loss coming to this Bengals team in Week 17.

Cincinnati has had two straight nailbiters to get to this point, but they’ve survived each time and have made it to the penultimate game of the year for the first time since the 1988/89 season. They’ve defeated the Chiefs once before, but to do it again they’re going to need to rely heavily on the passing attack, specifically QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Maar Chase, who connected for three scores and 266 yards on 11 catches.

Bengals vs. Chiefs: Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 30th

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Kansas City is a seven-point favorite with the point total set at 54.5. Moneyline bettors can grab the Chiefs at -335 with the Bengals going off at +260.