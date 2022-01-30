What TV channel is 49ers vs. Rams on for the 2022 NFC Championship Game

It’s Championship Weekend, and we’re two games closer to Super Bowl 56. The NFC Championship features a matchup between a pair of NFC West teams, bringing back an old rivalry from decades ago, between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams won the division with a 12-5 record, earning the fourth seed. They had no problems turning aside the Cardinals in the Wild Card round, and despite a close final score, they really didn’t have too many problems getting past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Rams came into the postseason having won five of their last six games, but that one loss came against a team they’ve had problems with lately ... the 49ers.

The 49ers overcame a 2-4 start to earn the conference’s sixth seed. They’ve been underdogs in both of their playoff games so far this season, but they beat both the Cowboys and the top-seeded Packers on the road to get here. They’ve had the Rams’ number lately, beating them in both regular-season matchups this season. They’ve won their last six against the Rams.

Here’s some info on how to tune into the game on Sunday.

49ers vs. Rams: Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 30

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

The Rams are favored by 3.5 points as of Wednesday on DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 46, with the Rams hanging onto a moneyline of -170 and +150 for the 49ers.