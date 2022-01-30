Sunday’s NFC Championship Game will feature a pair of NFC West rivals battling for a spot in Super Bowl 56 as the San Francisco 49ers will travel down the coast to meet the Los Angeles Rams.

This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and is just the second playoff game to be held at the venue after the Rams knocked off the Cardinals in the Wild Card game two weeks ago. With the Super Bowl being held there in two weeks, the Rams are trying to become the second straight team to host its own Super Bowl after the Buccaneers did it last year.

On the other side, the 49ers are 2-0 at all time at SoFi Stadium. They defeated the Rams in Week 12 of the 2020 season and got into the playoffs with an overtime victory to end the regular season just three weeks ago.

49ers vs. Rams: Where is the 2022 NFC Championship game?

Date: Sunday, January 30th

Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App