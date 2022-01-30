The surprising Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from the Super Bowl, and they will head on the road to take on the AFC’s preseason favorite Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are listed as seven-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game will take place from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs are 9-2 in home games this season, while the Bengals are 6-3 in road matchups. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 at home in a wild finish in Week 17, and this will be the first time these two teams meet in the postseason.

Kansas City will be 44 degrees at kickoff with a 0% chance of precipitation and winds at 3 miles per hour.

Bengals vs. Chiefs: Where is the 2022 AFC Championship game?

Date: Sunday, January 30th

Game time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play