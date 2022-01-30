Where is the 2022 Super Bowl?

It all comes down to this! We have FINALLY made it to Super Bowl Sunday and the culmination of the NFL season. Super Bowl 56 comes to you live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13th with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The main broadcast for the game will air on NBC.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have served as the ultimate Cinderella story this year, bouncing back from a 4-12 season in 2020 and an ACL tear that ended the rookie QB’s season prematurely. They won the AFC North title, and now the AFC Championship for their first Super Bowl bid since the 1988 season. They’ll take on the winner of the NFC Championship game featuring the 49ers and Rams.

SoFi Stadium is technically an indoor stadium, so weather won’t be much of a factor, though it is worth noting that there can still be a weather delay. Back in early October, we saw a weather delay due to lighting as the Raiders faced the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Super Bowl LVI game details

Date: Sunday, February 13th

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app