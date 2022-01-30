Who is Bengals kicker Evan McPherson?

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Super Bowl 56 and a huge part of why they’re now making preparations for the big game is rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

A native of Fort Payne, Alabama, McPherson attended the University of Florida, where he became one of the greatest kickers in SEC history. In his time in Gainesville, McPherson set a conference record for field goal percentage when connecting on 51 of 60 career field goal attempts with the Gators. He was practically automatic on extra point attempts, making 149-of-150 attempts.

Being one of the more skilled kickers in the country, McPherson skipped his senior year of college and entered the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Bengals in fifth round with the 149th pick.

McPherson has been money throughout his first year with the franchise, making 28-of-33 attempts, including five-game winners. His 52-yarder as time expired lifted the Bengals over the top-seeded Titans in the Divisional round and his 31-yarder in overtime of the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs sent the team to its first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Needless to say, the rookie has had ice in his veins all season long and has proven to come through in the clutch when called upon.