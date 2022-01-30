Cincinnati reporter trolls Chiefs fan following AFC Championship Game [Video]

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a stunner on Sunday when they went into Arrowhead Stadium and toppled the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to advance to Super Bowl 56.

As one would imagine, this was a disappointing loss for Chiefs fans as they were right on the cusp of seeing their team go to a third-straight Super Bowl. For one fan in particular, his pain was made worse by none other than a reporter from WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati, who was live at Arrowhead covering the game.

Just look at the despair in this man’s face. He just watched Evan McPherson rip his heart out in OT and roughly 20 minutes later, a reporter wearing a Bengals flag around her neck gloated that “it’s our turn now” right to his face. Now all of southern Ohio/northern Kentucky is laughing at him nine hours away and all he was trying to do was get to his car.

This is a lesson to keep your head on a swivel when your team loses. You never know who will be right there to revel in your downfall.