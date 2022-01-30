Cincinnati reporter trolls Chiefs fan following AFC Championship Game [Video]

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a stunner on Sunday when they went into Arrowhead Stadium and toppled the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to advance to Super Bowl 56.
As one would imagine, this was a disappointing loss for Chiefs fans as they were right on the cusp of seeing their team go to a third-straight Super Bowl. For one fan in particular, his pain was made worse by none other than a reporter from WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati, who was live at Arrowhead covering the game.
@Local12 is savage pic.twitter.com/lMqJIWW0o3— MikeyDub (@ReplyKimg) January 31, 2022
Just look at the despair in this man’s face. He just watched Evan McPherson rip his heart out in OT and roughly 20 minutes later, a reporter wearing a Bengals flag around her neck gloated that “it’s our turn now” right to his face. Now all of southern Ohio/northern Kentucky is laughing at him nine hours away and all he was trying to do was get to his car.
This is a lesson to keep your head on a swivel when your team loses. You never know who will be right there to revel in your downfall.